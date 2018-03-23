Guam elections: inside the numbers

With only months remaining until the primaries, significant aspects of this year's election are already beginning to show. For this weekend's decision watch, Kehani Mendiola takes a look at the election from a more scientific perspective.

The science of politics is one that UOG Administrator Ron McNinch knows all too well. As a part of the University's Public Administration and Legal Studies Department, McNinch has been analyzing Guam's elections for years.

We caught up with McNinch to pick his brain about the make-up of this year's election. "This year's election is really, really neat," he shared.

Starting off with the Legislative branch, he said, "A whole bunch of senators aren't running anymore and this virtually ensures all the remaining incumbents, last man standing, they're all going to get re-elected, all else equal. Because they're really set in neat positions because they're incumbents and there's a whole bunch of open spots."

Their only cause for challenge, however, is if former senators decide to run as well. Which we know there are. "Former senators are very well-positioned already...they have that consolation effect, it's kind of like okay the public wants to give them one more chance and they can try again and they generally do pretty well," he said.

Moving over to the gubernatorial race, McNinch said, "So far there's only one Republican candidate, and the Republic candidate is Ray Tenorio. He's very well-positioned. He has a good positioning because he's the sitting Lieutenant Governor, so he's a kind of, sort of incumbent."

Due to him standing unopposed, Tenorio will be able to coast through primaries according to McNinch. However, for the Democrats. "We have these four vying factions, that are going to have to do a lot of maneuvering between and among the Democrats to try to show up as number one," he said.

And anything can happen while it's still early. And these dynamics are what makes this year's governor's race exciting. And as for Guam's congressional delegate, McNinch said, "Right now, the Republican side's a little unclear. There's no telling who's going to run on the Republican side, we kind of sort of have an idea, but we're not clear. And then, of course, Madelleine Bordallo, who's very loved by the people. I mean in a deep, embued sort of way she's very well-positioned as an incumbent. And then Mike San Nicolas who is running what I would generally term and we call this in politics, a young turk approach. And young turks basically refer to younger politicians or younger candidates who have new ideas and their approach is a little bit different and their views are quite different than the incumbent candidates."

With so many candidates with varying views potentially joining the race, this year's ballot will prove to be interesting.

And as we witnessed in the recent presidential election, prior political experience isn't necessarily needed to come out successful. "It's a game, and by a game, it means we have competing forces. We have winners and losers. We have people who feel very strongly, feel very emotional, and we have the public sometimes feel very strongly and very emotional. It's really our Super Bowl. Every four years, we have our political super bowl and it's the governor's race and the four-year cycle race," he stated.

In the meantime, we'll just have to see who's strategy leaves them victorious in this political game.