Holi Festival of Spring celebrates color - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Holi Festival of Spring celebrates color

Posted: Mar 23, 2018 2:48 PM Updated:

The  Holi Festival of Spring is coming this April, and you don't want to miss all the fun and all the color. Rooted in Indian tradition, the festival is coming to Guam for the very first time.

Be ready to wear your favorite white tee, for Holi, a festival of colors. Rooted in Indian tradition, the festival is coming to Guam for the very first time. "You can Google Holi," said Michelle Pier. "It's basically if you combine  an EDM concert with the powdered color you see from the colored run and combine arts and crafts and vendors and what not you get the Holi festival."

Pier tells us it's a family affair at the Guam Greyhound Park on April 7th the fun starts from 3pm all the way to midnight. Vendors, like food trucks, are also invited to join in the blast of colors, as she aid, "We're inviting all other vendors, whether you are an artist or if you sell clothing, if you have a peddlers' license welcome to festival."

What better way to celebrate Spring than with your friends, family, and the colors of Holi? "We are celebrating Spring, I know it's Guam there's roots in the festival as being for Peace and forgiveness and just celebrating life just a time for  everyone to put aside their differences and have a good time," she explained.

Tickets and more information can be found online on their Facebook page.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • GFD might have to give up Astumbo Fire Station

    GFD might have to give up Astumbo Fire Station

    The Guam Fire Department may have to give up the Astumbo Fire Station if it continues to keep it closed. Under the terms of a U.S. Housing and Urban renewal grant, GFD must submit an amendment if it is unable to operate the facility. It can then be transfMore >>
    The Guam Fire Department may have to give up the Astumbo Fire Station if it continues to keep it closed. Under the terms of a U.S. Housing and Urban renewal grant, GFD must submit an amendment if it is unable to operate the facility. It can then be transfMore >>

  • Feds intercept FedEx package with more than 114 grams of ice

    Feds intercept FedEx package with more than 114 grams of ice

    Federal agents pick up two men after intercepting a package sent through the mail that had the drug, ICE. Jesse A. Leon Guerrero and Jarette A.P. Leon Guerrero are charged with attempted possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. AuthoriMore >>
    Federal agents pick up two men after intercepting a package sent through the mail that had the drug, ICE. Jesse A. Leon Guerrero and Jarette A.P. Leon Guerrero are charged with attempted possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. AuthoriMore >>

  • Businesswoman of the Year to be announced in April

    Businesswoman of the Year to be announced in April

    Who will be the next Businesswoman of the Year? It's the 13th annual First Hawaiian Bank and Guam Business Magazine selection of a businesswomen in Guam and the Northern Marianas Islands who's made a mark in their industry and community. Maureen Maratita More >>
    Who will be the next Businesswoman of the Year? It's the 13th annual First Hawaiian Bank and Guam Business Magazine selection of a businesswomen in Guam and the Northern Marianas Islands who's made a mark in their industry and community. Maureen Maratita More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly