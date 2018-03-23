Holi Festival of Spring celebrates color

The Holi Festival of Spring is coming this April, and you don't want to miss all the fun and all the color. Rooted in Indian tradition, the festival is coming to Guam for the very first time.

Be ready to wear your favorite white tee, for Holi, a festival of colors. Rooted in Indian tradition, the festival is coming to Guam for the very first time. "You can Google Holi," said Michelle Pier. "It's basically if you combine an EDM concert with the powdered color you see from the colored run and combine arts and crafts and vendors and what not you get the Holi festival."

Pier tells us it's a family affair at the Guam Greyhound Park on April 7th the fun starts from 3pm all the way to midnight. Vendors, like food trucks, are also invited to join in the blast of colors, as she aid, "We're inviting all other vendors, whether you are an artist or if you sell clothing, if you have a peddlers' license welcome to festival."

What better way to celebrate Spring than with your friends, family, and the colors of Holi? "We are celebrating Spring, I know it's Guam there's roots in the festival as being for Peace and forgiveness and just celebrating life just a time for everyone to put aside their differences and have a good time," she explained.

Tickets and more information can be found online on their Facebook page.