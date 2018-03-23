Woman robbed at mall - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Woman robbed at mall

Posted: Mar 23, 2018 2:38 PM Updated:

A scary moment for one woman after she was robbed at the Micronesia Mall early Friday. Police need your help identifying a man being sought.

It happened around 3am today. The victim was walking into the Payless Supermarket at the mall when the suspect crept up from behind, and snatched her purse.

He was last seen taking off on a mo-ped towards the bus depot parking lot. The suspect is described as being local with a mustache, a medium build, wearing a black ball cap, a white and black long sleeve shirt, and camouflage design board shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Guam Crimestoppers at 477-HELP.

