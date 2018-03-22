PODCAST: Krystal Paco on covering the church sex scandal - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

PODCAST: Krystal Paco on covering the church sex scandal

Posted: Mar 23, 2018 11:05 AM Updated:

On the latest episode of our series on the KUAM Podcast Network "Reporter's Journal", Krystal Paco talks candidly about how her life has changed in the past two years covering the shocking sex abuse scandal that rocked Guam's archdiocese. She shares inside stories from her remarkable perspective being THE reporter to cover the beat since the very beginning, how KUAM's use of Facebook Live changed the game for all Guam media, putting a 30-minute video special together in a day, realtime reporting, and the experience of interviewing Archbishop Michael Byrnes on FaceTime.

She also shares hilarious anecdotes about how she represents her fellow Millennials, being a professor at the University of Guam, and fronting a band that only does classic rock covers at 5K races and marathons. She also talks about how the experience has changed her as a journalist, a Guamanian, a woman, and a practicing Catholic.

LISTEN TO KUAM REPORTER'S JOURNAL HERE

  GFD might have to give up Astumbo Fire Station

    The Guam Fire Department may have to give up the Astumbo Fire Station if it continues to keep it closed. Under the terms of a U.S. Housing and Urban renewal grant, GFD must submit an amendment if it is unable to operate the facility. It can then be transf
  Feds intercept FedEx package with more than 114 grams of ice

    Federal agents pick up two men after intercepting a package sent through the mail that had the drug, ICE. Jesse A. Leon Guerrero and Jarette A.P. Leon Guerrero are charged with attempted possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. Authori
  Businesswoman of the Year to be announced in April

    Who will be the next Businesswoman of the Year? It's the 13th annual First Hawaiian Bank and Guam Business Magazine selection of a businesswomen in Guam and the Northern Marianas Islands who's made a mark in their industry and community. Maureen Maratita
