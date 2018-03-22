PODCAST: Krystal Paco on covering the church sex scandal

On the latest episode of our series on the KUAM Podcast Network "Reporter's Journal", Krystal Paco talks candidly about how her life has changed in the past two years covering the shocking sex abuse scandal that rocked Guam's archdiocese. She shares inside stories from her remarkable perspective being THE reporter to cover the beat since the very beginning, how KUAM's use of Facebook Live changed the game for all Guam media, putting a 30-minute video special together in a day, realtime reporting, and the experience of interviewing Archbishop Michael Byrnes on FaceTime.

She also shares hilarious anecdotes about how she represents her fellow Millennials, being a professor at the University of Guam, and fronting a band that only does classic rock covers at 5K races and marathons. She also talks about how the experience has changed her as a journalist, a Guamanian, a woman, and a practicing Catholic.

LISTEN TO KUAM REPORTER'S JOURNAL HERE