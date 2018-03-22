Families seeking answers finally get face time with St. Dominic's management

Families with loved ones at the St. Dominic's senior nursing home were given letters by management that they'll have find another place to stay by Easter because of an audit and new MIP regulations. And on Thursday afternoon, a meeting for families and guardians was called to address the confusion.

According to a letter sent by Saint Dominic's administrator Sister Manaloto, 12 senior patients will be forced to find a new home before Easter. The reason? Their contract with MIP is being cut.

After an audit from Public Health found patients were "non-eligible" for the Medically Indigent Program, which caters to those who don't have sufficient funds for medical care. Public Health officials tells us the letter was "misinterpreted", as acting Director of Public Health Leo Casil said, "The situation on hand has been resolved and clarified the cause of the conflict was due to misunderstandings of what was going on."

He says the auditors were just assessing Saint Dominics and the audit isn't complete.

Casil added, "What was misled is the issue on custodial care and the issue here as an insurance is yes custodial care is a service, if it's disallowed and they're doing it, it just means we won't pay for that service it doesn't mean that we're going to kick them out," adding, "They want to help, saying, we're there to help them and work with us, we have to justify the cost to the MIP to the insurance."

Once again, parents and guardians were at Saint Dominic's to get some answers, including one who pleaded, "If you put me out on the streets now, I've got nobody at home I don't have a home."

The meeting was closed off to the media, however, families tell us they're mostly upset they received no formal word from MIP and ask for transparency in the eligibility process.

Saint Dominic's administration still refuses to comment.