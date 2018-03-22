Customs officer takes the stand in drug trial

The Guam Customs lieutenant who the feds had go undercover in the drug operation against Raymond Martinez and Juanita Moser took the stand during trial today.

Henry Alvendia testified that the couple had spoke with him about smuggling meth into Guam. He told the court he helped them before to import cars to the territory. Federal prosecutor Fred Black in court today worked to establish why the couple approached Alvendia in the first place.

He said he never reported them to police because they were his friends, however, Alvendia says he never wanted to get involved with drugs. In 2015, federal investigators told Alvendia they had evidence against him for receiving kickbacks from private businesses for favors. He eventually entered a plea deal and agreed to work with the government.

The pair is accused of trying to smuggle eight pounds of meth from California to Guam. Investigators stopped them before the drugs even left the state. Defense argues entrapment saying authorities never had a warrant to put a GPS tracker on the couple's rental car prior to the traffic stop that led to the drug find.

Alvendia, meantime, will continue to give testimony Friday morning.