Lane closure in Barrigada/Mangilao

GWA announces scheduled lane closure for Friday March 23, 2018 starting from 9:00am to 4:00pm.
Village: Barrigada/Mangilao
Areas of lanes affected: North and Southbound lanes on Rt-10 from American Medical Center towards Wendy’s.
GWA Wastewater crews will be conducting CCTV inspections to the main sewer lines.
For more information on the lane closure contact GWA’s 24/7 phone line at 646-4211 or log onto
Neal Vicente
Trouble Dispatcher
Office No.: 646-4211
Office Radio No.: 1*30050
email address: nvicente@guamwaterworks.org