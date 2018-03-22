Land closure in Barrigada/Mangilao - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Lane closure in Barrigada/Mangilao

Posted: Mar 22, 2018 4:49 PM Updated:

GWA announces scheduled lane closure for Friday March 23, 2018 starting from 9:00am to 4:00pm.

Village:  Barrigada/Mangilao

Areas of lanes affected: North and Southbound lanes on Rt-10 from American Medical Center towards Wendy’s.

GWA Wastewater crews will be conducting CCTV inspections to the main sewer lines.

For more information on the lane closure contact GWA’s 24/7 phone line at 646-4211 or log onto

Neal Vicente
Trouble Dispatcher
Office No.: 646-4211

Office Radio No.: 1*30050
email address:  nvicente@guamwaterworks.org

