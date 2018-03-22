Buyers beware: don't be duped by food plates from scammer

He'll reportedly sell you fundraiser lunchplates, but never deliver the goods. One local caterer is speaking-out after learning their name was being used in a quick-cash scheme.

Food for thought: Check credentials. "You should be very careful when someone comes in requesting for purchases of fundraising plates," said Teri Blas. "Please get their name and telephone number and see an ID." Blas should know - she's the operating manager of Island Cuisine, a local catering company owned by her son, Jason, better known as "JB."

"JB has been getting calls from customers saying that they haven't received their plates and they already paid for them," she explained.

These posts have since gone viral on social media sites. A man, going by the name of "Raymond Perez", giving a fake story about raising funds for a sick relative. A customer receipt posted on Twitter by @cawlette cites $8 for a "fiseta plate." [sic]

The lunch plates, he reportedly told victims, were to be delivered by Island Cuisine. Blas said, "It really upsets me." Blas tells KUAM they haven't done fundraising events for the past two years.

"So please, if we can get the word out, whoever comes in your day, knocks on your door, asking for help, and using Island Cuisine for fundraising - medical or whatsoever - please get the information and just report it to Guam Police," she implored to her neighbors. Even when they did, however, customers would see supporting documentation.

"We have a letterhead supporting the fundraising that we are going to be the ones to be preparing for them," Blas demonstrated. Though island-famous for their barbeque meats and fried chicken - she doesn't want this to ruin her son's business. It's his bread and butter.

"We are such a small company," he said. "We started out as a kitchen here for the window, and I guess word got out and we started catering." JB tells KUAM he's received about a dozen calls with similar reports.

While he plans to file a complaint with the Guam Police Department, he wants to first warn others about the potential scam.