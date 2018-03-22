Pago Bay warning alert being tested Friday

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense will conduct a test of the All Hazards Alert Warning System (AHAWS) siren from the Pago Bay location on Friday, March 23, between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
The siren test from Pago Bay is being conducted to assess operation.
Residents, visitors and motorists surrounding the Pago Bay AHAWS siren can expect to hear pre-scripted voice messaging announcing the start and end of the test, and the “Alert” tone, which can be heard here: http://www.whelen.com/mass/audio/Euro%20Tones%20Wav%20Files/Alert.wav.
Tomorrow’s test of the Pago Bay AHAWS siren is separate from the pre-scheduled monthly test of all 15 AHAWS sirens. Future tests of the AHAWS sirens will continue to be conducted on a monthly basis and will typically fall on the first Tuesday of each month.