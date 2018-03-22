Pago Bay warning alert being tested Friday

The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense will conduct a test of the All Hazards Alert Warning System (AHAWS) siren from the Pago Bay location on Friday, March 23, between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

The siren test from Pago Bay is being conducted to assess operation.

Residents, visitors and motorists surrounding the Pago Bay AHAWS siren can expect to hear pre-scripted voice messaging announcing the start and end of the test, and the “Alert” tone, which can be heard here: http://www.whelen.com/mass/audio/Euro%20Tones%20Wav%20Files/Alert.wav.

Tomorrow’s test of the Pago Bay AHAWS siren is separate from the pre-scheduled monthly test of all 15 AHAWS sirens. Future tests of the AHAWS sirens will continue to be conducted on a monthly basis and will typically fall on the first Tuesday of each month.