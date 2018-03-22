Dededo road-widening project is beginning of big infrastructure

More signs of the military buildup ramping up. Officials held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday for a $44 million project to widen Route 3 in Dededo. It will be expanded from a two-lane roadway to a four lane divided highway stretching from Route 28 to Chalan Kareta, near the entrance to what will be the new main gate to Marine Corps Base Guam.

Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares is seeking patience for the next two years from the more than 15,000 residents in the Machanao area who live along the route. "This is a heavy traffic area. As early as 5:30 in the morning up to 8:30 and then in the afternoon with people coming home, but they assured us that they will make this as less painful as they can for our residents and commuters, so we pray for that," said Governor Eddie Calvo.

Projected completion is January 2020. The road widening project is the latest in what will be some $8.7 billion in infrastructure improvements that are being built to accommodate the relocation of 5,000 US Marines from Okinawa to Guam by the mid-2020s.