GEC: We are reviewing Public Auditor’s campaign spending

Questionable campaign contributions and spending violations – that’s what I dug up at the Guam Election Commission – and Public Auditor Doris Flores Brooks and Senator Mike San Nicolas are raising some eyebrows with the campaign finance reports.

Using campaign money for chinchule’ – donating campaign money to charity – even using campaign funds to give cash to and buy gifts for employees of the Office of the Public Auditor – all probable violations we found in Public Auditor Doris Flores Brooks’ campaign finance reports.

Brooks confirming to KUAM News she’s received a letter from the GEC about the possible violations. She declined to comment on this story until after she’s had a chance to respond to GEC.

“We’ll just give her the opportunity to explain herself,” GEC director Maria Pangelinan said. “The commission takes it very seriously.”

A review of the public auditor’s campaign spending reports dating back to 2012 show what appears to be consistent violations – spending campaign funds on things that fall outside the rules on how you can spend campaign cash and what you can spend it on.

“Services and goods that directly promote the campaign – nothing else,” Pangelinan said, clarifying the law. “If they spend on something else, that’s maybe saying you’re buying a vote.”

So is it proper for the public auditor to give employees of the OPA gifts or money from campaign funds – as reported in her latest campaign spending report?

“Most likely not, most likely not,” Pangelinan said.

Senator Mike San Nicolas – according to campaign docs he signed off on - on the receiving end of what could possibly be an illegal $3,000 donation from Coretech. The donation in question listed under “cash contributions”. Corporations cannot donate cash to senatorial candidates and can only buy $1000 worth of fundraiser tickets in a year.

When this possible violation was pointed out to the GEC, Pangelinan said they don’t have the time or money they need to investigate violations – coincidentally Senator San Nicolas is the GEC’s legislative oversight chair.

So does Pangelinan think San Nicolas is responsible for accepting a questionable donation from Coretech?

“Yes. It appears so, but the first step is always to ask the candidate for clarification,” Pangelinan said.

That’s exactly what we tried to do, but San Nicolas did not respond to multiple calls and messages.

Pangelinan admitting that prior to 2014 candidate campaign spending and donation violations were rampant – even though the law has never changed – the GEC choosing not to hold any of the violators accountable.

“In the 2012 elections, those were not enforced, and in 2014 it was very clear to the candidates then that expenditures like that were not appropriate,” Pangelinan said.

The GEC’s lax approach to enforcing campaign finance law meaning basically politicians got away with breaking the law. And since the GEC board is made up of representatives from both political parties – and violations are coming from both party’s candidates – don’t expect them to be calling for accountability anytime soon.

“There are expenditures inside these reports that are not appropriate,” Pangelinan said.

Just based on what I found at the GEC, it’s clear there needs to be a major overhaul in how your elected leaders report their campaign spending. Another item that caught my eye – candidates “reimbursing” themselves with thousands of dollars of campaign money with no supporting documents.

Expenditure reports list expenses in a very vague way – quite simply there’s no accountability and no way to tell if your elected leaders are still buying votes as we head into an election year in 2018. In fact, I found information on donors and spending lacking on 2018 gubernatorial campaign reports.

And if a candidate is reviewed for any questionable spending or donations – the way the public auditor is now – they can simply say the violations were unintentional – and just like that – they’re off the hook.

Have you ever had any candidate who was being investigated for questionable expenditures admit that it was an intentional violation?

“No,” Pangelinan said.

So they always say it’s unintentional?

“Yes,” Pangelinan said.

Referencing several campaign contribution and expenditure reports, KUAM News was able to alert the GEC of apparent violations – but Pangelinan says they won’t look into anything from before 2014 – including San Nicolas’ donation from Coretech – even if the proof is right inside their office.

Moving forward, Pangelinan did say the Public Auditor’s expense report sticks out because most of the candidates have a firm grasp of what they can and can’t do with campaign money – as this story develops, Pangelinan offers a warning – “They should know by now,” Pangelinan said.

But really what do candidates have to be afraid of if none of them are being held accountable?