Times going to get real tough at GovGuam

Posted: Mar 22, 2018 2:27 PM Updated:

Governor Eddie Calvo will submit a Fiscal realignment plan to the legislature Friday that outlines at least $30 million in budget cuts. Faced with a $67 million revenue drop because of federal tax reforms, GovGuam remains under severe belt-tightening measures, despite a new law raising taxes.

In addition to the tax increases, the budget bailout law calls for the administration to slash spending.  The island's chief executive says the reductions touch all agencies, including the largest: thr Department of Education, which will shave about $12 million in costs. "What we're sending to the legislature ensures that education is not further hit, but then all the other agencies will have to take, will have to sacrifice," Calvo detailed.

Meanwhile, it's all consumers who will take a hit when the Business Privilege Tax  goes up April 1 from 4% to 5%, and when Guam's first-ever sales tax of 2% takes effect October 1.  Several senators, though, are seeking to ease the blow by proposing exemptions and even an elimination of the sales tax.

The governor calls it irresponsible, adding, "This was not a manufactured crisis, and if it's not a manufactured crisis, why do we want to eliminate these revenue sources that we just had ratified into law, other than I think it's a nice political soundbyte?"

He says otherwise they better come up with other ways to raise money because the cash crunch is real.  Drastic cost-cutting measures that closed two fire stations, a police precinct, and sports facilities remain in place, and preparations for possible furloughs are still underway.

"We don't see the actual revenues coming in till May 20, so for the next couple of months its going to be hairy," he said.

