Lawyer wants to verify alleged child pornography in cop's posses

Lawyer wants to verify alleged child pornography in cop's possession

Posted: Mar 22, 2018 12:59 PM Updated:

Defense for a GPD officer charged with possessing child pornography wants access to view the suspected material.

In court on Thursday, Gregory Pan Quintanilla and his attorney Randy Cunliffe who reported receiving 85-pages of discovery but not the video that's believed to be pornographic.

Prosecutors noted defense may need to make arrangements with the police department to do so.

They also noted more discovery is forthcoming from Facebook.

The investigation stemmed from a report out of the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children. They contacted the Internet Crimes Against Children Regional Task Force in Hawaii who flagged Quintanilla's Facebook account. Local authorities were able to confirm it was his.

A return hearing is set for April 26.

