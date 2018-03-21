Guam Landlord and Tenant Rental Act seeks to update legislation that's sorely outdated

Potential housing rental increases, eviction issues, plus the overall health and safety of tenants are some of the discussion on a measure that would establish the Guam Landlord and Tenant Rental Act.

It's part of the law that hasn't been updated for more than four decades. The Guam Landlord and Tenant Rental Act would propose multiple enhancements to the current law. The author of bill 144, Senator Telena Nelson, saying the ultimate focus is the health and safety of tenants, while ensuring the rights of landlords.

The talk bringing out a few experts from the island's realtor community like Marie Miller, who said, "I noticed there are things missing like how to deal with the tenants abandoned property because the tenant does have some rights on stuff if they may leave or die in the unit and things like that."

That's one the concerns pointed out. Chris Murphy with the Guam Real Estate Commission said, "I feel due to a the far reaching effects that a bill such as this will have on both landlords and tenants a like that we need to continue discussion more with members of the community most specifically Guam Board of Realtors, Real Estate Commission, and possibly some attorneys to make sure we arrive at the revision that addresses the major issues that will most benefit both moving forward."

Other issues discussed - security deposits, how the eviction process is handled, and tenants being wrongfully removed by aggressive landlords.

GHURA director Michael Duenas spoke on the potential impacts the measure could have on their programs, noting, "So if a family refuses to move out we would have to go to court to ask judge to order family to surrender premises. That's one of the prohibitions in terms of lease agreements in public housing. Other than that we don't see any major issues."

He brought up issues with landlords offering rent with utilities included, then tenants being billed for excessive consumption. Duenas suggested that topic be better defined. As for the housing market today, officials admit it's just as confusing as it was a decade ago.

Participants plan to meet again with lawmakers to ensure the bill is fair for all involved.