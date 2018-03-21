Voter registration online or at DMV debated

The Guam Legislature and the Guam Election Commission want to give residents a chance to kill two birds with one stone at the Department of Revenue & Taxation. Talks of automatic voter registration were up for discussion at today's Mayors Council of Guam meeting. Both parties are hoping to gain support from local village mayors in their effort.

Senator Regine Biscoe Lee and GEC Director Maria Pangelinan made an appearance before the Mayor's Council special meeting today to discuss an important topic of the year - voter registration.

With the primary election approaching, high voter participation is highly sought after. "Division of Motor Vehicle and Guam Election Commission are working together towards motor voter registration and online voter registration and if Senator Regine Biscoe Lee's bill passes, we're going to have automatic voter registration," she said.

The current law calls for motor and online voter registration, allowing citizens to register at the DMV or on a computer. However, both only provide the opportunity and if not taken, potential voters would still have to visit the GEC office, resulting in a low voter turnout.

Currently, Senator Lee is the main sponsor of Bill 234, which would automatically register citizens to vote when applying or renewing a drivers' license or Guam ID. She announced, "We just really want to provide an opportunity to streamline these things in our government. When we're taking information from people, we want to be able to share that information with the election commission so people don't have to make two trips."

As long as an individual meets voter requirements, their information would be sent to GEC. The bill also affords a person to decline to register to vote if they choose. Both guest speakers appeared before mayors to address concerns from all sides.

"We want to make it easy for you, easy for DMV, our work gets done," shared Pangelinan. Issues like changing DMV forms and clarifying where voters are allowed to register whether it be their residence or domicile were brought up and will be considered.

But ultimately, the support of mayors is what they wish to gain. "I think as elected officials, one of our primary goals is to ensure as much participation in the process as we can for all of our people," said the senator, "and I think it benefits all elected officials and all those who want to be elected to have an engaged population and more and more people coming out to vote."