Convicted rapist will have to pay for victim's lost wedding ring

He'll have to put a ring on it, or rather, pay $750 to cover the cost for the victim's lost wedding ring.

In a decision and order this week, Judge Anita Sukola denied Raymond Tedtaotao Camacho's motion to waive restitution on grounds he'll be in jail for the rest of his life.

Back in October 2012, Monique Baza made a quick trip to the bakery. Camacho hid in her backseat and tied her down using her seatbelts.

Her wedding ring was lost during her kidnapping and rape.

While it's a win for the victim, there is no timeline for when she will be paid back.