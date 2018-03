A 25 year old man is under arrest accused of inappropriately touching a 12 year old girl known to him. Howard Yens is charged with second degree criminal sexual conduct.

Documents state, the victim reported that she woke up to find the suspect touching and rubbing her breast.

She reported the incident the next day while at school.

Authorities learned the suspect had only been staying the victim's family for a couple of days prior to the alleged incident.