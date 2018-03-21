Drugs found on reported laundry mat prowler - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Drugs found on reported laundry mat prowler

Posted: Mar 21, 2018 4:43 PM

Police are called to a report of a man prowling near a local laundry mat, then arresting the suspect after finding drugs. William John Pinaula is charged with drug possession.

It was when police asked the suspect's name that he apparently ran away.

The officer then chasing after him, and even seeing the suspect allegedly grab a clear ziplock baggie from his waistband then throwing it out. After being taken into custody, police noticed cut plastic straws and glass pipe with meth residue inside the baggie.

When the officer asked why he took off, the suspect admitted he had a warrant out for his arrest for a separate case.

