UOG hosting Island Sustainability Conference

They put thinking green in every bit of detail. With international guest speakers, and local businesses you don't want to miss UOG's Island Sustainability Conference.

The University of Guam doesn't just embrace the color Green, but they think Green too! They're hosting their 9th annual Island Sustainability Conference next week.

Dr. Austin Shelton explains the theme: Island Alliance for sustainable action, saying, "The island sustainability conference touches all parts of society, the environment, natural resource management, energy, renewable energy, tourism responsible development."

This year there's something new, he's excited to invite everyone to Wednesday's Community night. It's free and open to the public and they'll be food demonstrations, entertainment, and talks about the little things you can do to live a sustainable lifestyle.

Though he encourages all to sign up for the main event to hear the guest speaker. "Keynote speaker her name is Jessica a product of Guam a graduate from Princeton University and NYU Business school, and we're really excited she'll be talking about corporate responsibility, and helping businesses and corporate sustainability in their practices," he explained.

Talking sustainable business, and keeping with the theme, they chose the Hyatt Hotel as the venue because of their sustainable practices.

Executive Chef Mirko Agostini tells us how the Hyatt literally puts green on their menu, saying, "We will not serve for example for all the conference, reef fish, because the reef fish, and if you want more info come to the conference, is the most important fish to maintain reef, if Guam wants to have tourists is the most important."

Not serving reef fish at the conference is the Hyatt's way of doing their part to put words into action. Dr. Shelton invites all participants to learn to keep their island green.