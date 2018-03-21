Prisoner died from natural causes, says examiner - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Prisoner died from natural causes, says examiner

Posted: Mar 21, 2018 4:19 PM Updated:

The chief medical examiner confirms the inmate and former DOC warden found dead inside his cell Tuesday morning died of natural causes.

Dr. Aurelio Espinola has ruled out any foul play after viewing the body of 74 year old Joaquin San Nicolas Baza. He notes Baza had a skin disease and prostate cancer. Baza was found unresponsive early Tuesday inside the post 3 medical housing unit.

He was in prison after admitting to raping a teen multiple times back in 2012.

Espinola's findings now allow authorities to close off their investigation.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Convicted rapist will have to pay for victim's lost wedding ring

    Convicted rapist will have to pay for victim's lost wedding ring

    He'll have to put a ring on it, or rather, pay $750 to cover the cost for the victim's lost wedding ring. In a decision and order this week, Judge Anita Sukola denied Raymond Tedtaotao Camacho's motion to waive restitution on grounds he'll be in jail forMore >>
    He'll have to put a ring on it, or rather, pay $750 to cover the cost for the victim's lost wedding ring. In a decision and order this week, Judge Anita Sukola denied Raymond Tedtaotao Camacho's motion to waive restitution on grounds he'll be in jail for More >>

  • Howard Yens charged with touching 12-year-old girl

    Howard Yens charged with touching 12-year-old girl

    A 25 year old man is under arrest accused of inappropriately touching a 12 year old girl known to him. Howard Yens is charged with second degree criminal sexual conduct. Documents state, the victim reported that she woke up to find the suspect touching anMore >>
    A 25 year old man is under arrest accused of inappropriately touching a 12 year old girl known to him. Howard Yens is charged with second degree criminal sexual conduct. Documents state, the victim reported that she woke up to find the suspect touching anMore >>

  • Drugs found on reported laundry mat prowler

    Drugs found on reported laundry mat prowler

    Police are called to a report of a man prowling near a local laundry mat, then arresting the suspect after finding drugs. William John Pinaula is charged with drug possession. It was when police asked the suspect's name that he apparently ran away. The ofMore >>
    Police are called to a report of a man prowling near a local laundry mat, then arresting the suspect after finding drugs. William John Pinaula is charged with drug possession. It was when police asked the suspect's name that he apparently ran away. The ofMore >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly