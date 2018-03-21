Prisoner died from natural causes, says examiner

The chief medical examiner confirms the inmate and former DOC warden found dead inside his cell Tuesday morning died of natural causes.

Dr. Aurelio Espinola has ruled out any foul play after viewing the body of 74 year old Joaquin San Nicolas Baza. He notes Baza had a skin disease and prostate cancer. Baza was found unresponsive early Tuesday inside the post 3 medical housing unit.

He was in prison after admitting to raping a teen multiple times back in 2012.

Espinola's findings now allow authorities to close off their investigation.