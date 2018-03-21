$2.5M from Uncle Sam set for outdoor recreation projects

Guam will receive more than $2.5 million to support critical state conservation and outdoor recreation projects. More than a billion dollars are distributed to state wildlife agencies annually as part of the Pittman-Robertson Wildlife Restoration and Dingell-Johnson Sport Fish Restoration acts.

The funds, distributed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, come from excise taxes paid by outdoor sportsman industries.

More than $1.1 million of the funds headed our way will go to sport fish restoration while the rest will go into wildlife restoration.