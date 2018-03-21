Leaders gather to discuss impacts of charter schools

In the past decade, charter schools are a growing phenomena on Guam. The two existing, and one new charter school came to a roundtable discussion, with heads of the Department of Education, the Office of Public Accountability, senators, and the Guam Charter School Council, to discuss their achievements and shortfalls.

It's been 9 years since Charter School Laws were first given the green light. According to the law, the intent was to create schools that operated outside of the Department of Education with more flexibility for student learning. "We are the first charter school, there isn't any template we learned, we were at an infancy stage, there's conflicts in the charter law and I hope the good chairman would go into it those later but to concentrate on our successes and our challenges," explained consulting and acting CEO of Guam's first charter school, Guahan Academy, Marilyn Manibusan.

She said how student test scores are soaring at GACs, similar to testimony from iLearn Academy, whose focus is on STEM and Tech careers. However, charter schools are not exempt from challenges of funding and accountability, as she noted, "There's been an issue with one of the schools when it comes to a clearer with structure, council member Ankie has brought it up numerous times when it comes to who is in charge of the school and who is in charge of operations."

What's the role of the Charter School Council? Chairwomen Amanda Blas they keep schools complying with the Law, for example, GACs overenrolled students, and no longer can have a Pre-K outside the scope of the law, not to mention recent GAC's fiscal problems after a notice of eviction was postponed for failure to pay rent.

Chairman of the Guam Education Board Mark Mendiola also raised challenges of monies going from DOE's budget to Charter Schools, saying, "The message from our board is really about accountability after all these are all public school children no matter how you dice it. If the Department of Education is sharing their funds with the charter schools that they too go under the same scrutiny that we undergo."

The OPA says both Charter Schools have been audited in the past, and they are in the process to reviewing GAC's books more closely since their charters are up for renewal. Reporting for GNN, I'm CVT.