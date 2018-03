The Guam Community College is reaching out to victims of crime with a session held on their Mangilao Campus this afternoon.

The GCC Title IX Office and the Office of Accommodative Services sponsored a presentation for students and the public to learn about the different programs offered by Victim Advocates Reaching Out (VARO), Guam Legal Services Corporation, and the Alee Shelter.

Each organization was able to speak about the services they provide, especially to crime victims.