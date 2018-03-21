Dededo mayor worries about GFD's response time

The closure of any fire station is without question a difficult and controversial decision. GFD leadership has made that known. Two fire stations and a police precinct in the island's capital closed for more than two weeks now, with no word yet on when that may change. Now, Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares is calling for the Astumbo Fire Station to be reopened - saying longer response times by medics could've been a factor in the tragedy one family is a facing.

A family staying just minutes away from the Astumbo fire station mourning the death of a loved one.

The family reaching out to Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares - saying when a family member suffered what appeared to be a heart attack they called 911 and with units from the Dededo fire station responding to another call, the family was forced to wait for a fire unit from Yigo to respond.

"What did the family say to you?"

"Just that the medics did take long to respond," Mayor Savares telling KUAM News.

This closed down fire station used to service up to 15,000 Astumbo residents. In the words of Acting Fire Chief Joey San Nicolas, when people who live here call 911, they can expect to wait up to 15 minutes longer than they used to.

And 15 minutes in some cases is the difference between life and death.

The street were talking about is right around the corner. Let's see how long it takes us to get there from the Astumbo fire station ... a little over two minutes.

The family - declining an on-camera interview - reaching out to the mayor, saying they did their best to help while waiting for medics to arrive.

"They started CPR until the medics arrived," Savares said. "En route, they know that it continued."

Savares now advising residents to drive their family members to the hospital if they are having an emergency - and to take any signs of distress seriously.

With no sign of the Astumbo station reopening - even though a solution to the GovGuam budget crisis was found - Savares is also worried that a high fire danger rating puts Astumbo residents in even more danger.

"The homes in the area are semi concrete - some wood and tin," Savares said. "They can go up in flames, so the response time again - being windy and dry, we know how fast fire spreads."

Residents living near the station telling us GFD personnel usually man the station at night - but they don't turn on the lights - and one fireman told me GFD firemen stationed there feel like "security guards".

Does Savares think an increased response time had something to do with the tragedy this family is now facing?

"It could have. We don't know if the family waited too long to call 911," Savares said. "Only God knows what happened."

This man lives across the street from the station, and he had a simple message for elected leaders.

"If I were the Governor, they should wake up and really think twice and leave this fire station open," he said.

Acting fire Chief Daren Burrier in a statement says in part, "GFD responds to many calls for help daily. This not an excuse but a statement for understanding that though you may need us now, we may be responding to another, but we will come to you as quick as we can. We continue to analyze our daily operations and financial constraints to determine when we will be able to reverse the temporary closing of the stations.