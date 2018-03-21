Men accused of detainee's beating set for April trial

The six men charged with murder and a seventh charged with the rape of prison detainee, Manson "Edrite" Isar, are still on track for trial next month. A-Last Simiron, Albert Santos II, Andrew Rios, Benster Benjamin, Isler Miller, Jimmy Hadley, and Marvin Rechim appeared in court today.

Defense counsels reported receiving over 600 pages of discovery, including Isar's autopsy report.

Attorney Mark Kondas also advised the court he will be applying for an investigator for his client, Miller.

His motion will join Rios' three motions to drop the charges against him because there were no proof the victim had been sodomized.

A motions hearing is set for April 9. Trial is set for April 13.