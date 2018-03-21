Men accused of detainee's beating set for April trial - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Men accused of detainee's beating set for April trial

The six men charged with murder and a seventh charged with the rape of prison detainee, Manson "Edrite" Isar, are still on track for trial next month. A-Last Simiron, Albert Santos II, Andrew Rios, Benster Benjamin, Isler Miller, Jimmy Hadley, and Marvin Rechim appeared in court today.

Defense counsels reported receiving over 600 pages of discovery, including Isar's autopsy report.

Attorney Mark Kondas also advised the court he will be applying for an investigator for his client, Miller.

His motion will join Rios' three motions to drop the charges against him because there were no proof the victim had been sodomized.

A motions hearing is set for April 9. Trial is set for April 13.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Convicted rapist will have to pay for victim's lost wedding ring

    Convicted rapist will have to pay for victim's lost wedding ring

    He'll have to put a ring on it, or rather, pay $750 to cover the cost for the victim's lost wedding ring. In a decision and order this week, Judge Anita Sukola denied Raymond Tedtaotao Camacho's motion to waive restitution on grounds he'll be in jail forMore >>
    He'll have to put a ring on it, or rather, pay $750 to cover the cost for the victim's lost wedding ring. In a decision and order this week, Judge Anita Sukola denied Raymond Tedtaotao Camacho's motion to waive restitution on grounds he'll be in jail for More >>

  • Howard Yens charged with touching 12-year-old girl

    Howard Yens charged with touching 12-year-old girl

    A 25 year old man is under arrest accused of inappropriately touching a 12 year old girl known to him. Howard Yens is charged with second degree criminal sexual conduct. Documents state, the victim reported that she woke up to find the suspect touching anMore >>
    A 25 year old man is under arrest accused of inappropriately touching a 12 year old girl known to him. Howard Yens is charged with second degree criminal sexual conduct. Documents state, the victim reported that she woke up to find the suspect touching anMore >>

  • Drugs found on reported laundry mat prowler

    Drugs found on reported laundry mat prowler

    Police are called to a report of a man prowling near a local laundry mat, then arresting the suspect after finding drugs. William John Pinaula is charged with drug possession. It was when police asked the suspect's name that he apparently ran away. The ofMore >>
    Police are called to a report of a man prowling near a local laundry mat, then arresting the suspect after finding drugs. William John Pinaula is charged with drug possession. It was when police asked the suspect's name that he apparently ran away. The ofMore >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly