Archdiocese putting bishop's residence up for sale

The cash-strapped Archdiocese of Agana announces its first property for sale. The first to go: the Chancery and the historical bishop's residence located on San Ramon Hill in Hagatna.

"This announcement is really kind of historical," said Archbishop Michael Byrnes. "Over 70 years of the chancery and the bishop's residence has been located here."

For sale: The Chancery offices and the bishop's residence. Archbishop Byrnes made the announcement Wednesday morning, a day after majority of the parties in the 160-plus clergy sexual abuse lawsuits confirmed with the courts they are on track for settlement. "This move is part of our efforts as an archdiocese, related to the liquidation and sale of church property on Guam, in the midst of the one-hand challenging financial times," continued His Excellency, adding, "more significantly the settlement of the clergy sexual abuse cases.

"We're going to lean most on insurance, and I think we've made that clear going forward. We've got hope."

As reported, in a joint status hearing on Tuesday, parties reported depositions would start today with mediation scheduled for mid-September. That's around the same time 25 Chancery staffers and Archbishop Byrnes are expected to relocate to the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica grounds in Hagatna - just down the street.

The Archdiocese of Agana, in previous press conferences, provided media with a listing of non-essential Church-owned properties also on the chopping block. "The archdiocese is in the process of evaluating these sexual abuse claims on individual basis," Byrnes said. "This is all part of the mediation protocol 0248 in the end, it will necessitate the selling of certain properties owned by the archdiocese."

Also topping the list, the Redemptoris Mater Seminary, a former hotel, located in Yona - neither of which, the Church reports, have been appraised.

"It's not uncommon on the mainland that the pastoral center will be one of the things that is liquidated," he said.

The selling of the Chancery and Bishop's residence will be bittersweet, as the archbishop said, "One of the highlights of the history of this place is the visit of Saint Pope John Paul II."

That visit was 37 years ago and it's the first and still the only visit to Guam by a pope.

The property was a gift from the Estate of Henry Flores Nelson in 1950.