Merizo Martyrs being released early - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Merizo Martyrs being released early

The Guam Department of Education informs the island community that Merizo Martyrs Memorial School students will be released early today, March 21, 2018 due to a water main break.

Parents of car-riders are asked to begin picking up children at 12:30 p.m. Busses will also be picking up students at 12:30 p.m.

The school will be serving lunch prior to early dismissal. Lunch will be served at 11:15 a.m. for primary grades and 11:30 p.m. for intermediate grades.

For additional information, please contact the school directly at 828-8779.

Classes are scheduled to resume tomorrowMarch 22, 2018, and any future changes will be announced.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

 

