PODCAST: Carmen Terlaje on covering restaurant closures - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

PODCAST: Carmen Terlaje on covering restaurant closures

Posted: Mar 21, 2018 10:57 AM Updated:

What's life like for the rookie reporter at Guam's News Network? Find out! Carmen Terlaje sits down to share her whirlwind experience at KUAM, how contemplating law school led her to journalism, covering restaurant closures all over the island, life hacks for a first-year broadcaster, the ultimate throat lozenge, and landing the vaunted spot as the top story in the KUAM News Primetime rundown in only her third week on the job - an honor other reporters have spent years trying to achieve.

Subscribe to the KUAM Podcast Network on your favorite podcatcher platform - Soundcloud, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, or Player.FM...and we're coming soon to Spotify!

LISTEN TO THE KUAM PODCAST NETWORK NOW

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Convicted rapist will have to pay for victim's lost wedding ring

    Convicted rapist will have to pay for victim's lost wedding ring

    He'll have to put a ring on it, or rather, pay $750 to cover the cost for the victim's lost wedding ring. In a decision and order this week, Judge Anita Sukola denied Raymond Tedtaotao Camacho's motion to waive restitution on grounds he'll be in jail forMore >>
    He'll have to put a ring on it, or rather, pay $750 to cover the cost for the victim's lost wedding ring. In a decision and order this week, Judge Anita Sukola denied Raymond Tedtaotao Camacho's motion to waive restitution on grounds he'll be in jail for More >>

  • Howard Yens charged with touching 12-year-old girl

    Howard Yens charged with touching 12-year-old girl

    A 25 year old man is under arrest accused of inappropriately touching a 12 year old girl known to him. Howard Yens is charged with second degree criminal sexual conduct. Documents state, the victim reported that she woke up to find the suspect touching anMore >>
    A 25 year old man is under arrest accused of inappropriately touching a 12 year old girl known to him. Howard Yens is charged with second degree criminal sexual conduct. Documents state, the victim reported that she woke up to find the suspect touching anMore >>

  • Drugs found on reported laundry mat prowler

    Drugs found on reported laundry mat prowler

    Police are called to a report of a man prowling near a local laundry mat, then arresting the suspect after finding drugs. William John Pinaula is charged with drug possession. It was when police asked the suspect's name that he apparently ran away. The ofMore >>
    Police are called to a report of a man prowling near a local laundry mat, then arresting the suspect after finding drugs. William John Pinaula is charged with drug possession. It was when police asked the suspect's name that he apparently ran away. The ofMore >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly