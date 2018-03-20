PODCAST: Carmen Terlaje on covering restaurant closures

What's life like for the rookie reporter at Guam's News Network? Find out! Carmen Terlaje sits down to share her whirlwind experience at KUAM, how contemplating law school led her to journalism, covering restaurant closures all over the island, life hacks for a first-year broadcaster, the ultimate throat lozenge, and landing the vaunted spot as the top story in the KUAM News Primetime rundown in only her third week on the job - an honor other reporters have spent years trying to achieve.

