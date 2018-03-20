Cases in church sex abuse scandal head to federal court

The Catholic church may be on path towards healing. But, just days after the Vatican's verdict on Bishop Anthony Apuron is released. More than 160 clergy sexual abuse cases have its day it court. While majority are on track for out-of-court settlement, one group is not and wants to get a stay on their cases lifted so they may proceed to trial.

About 95 percent of the clergy sexual abuse lawsuits are on track for settlement. One, group, however, isn't. During a joint status hearing on Tuesday, attorney Anthony Perez told the court their position hasn't changed since the last hearing in January. The deal breaker - how mediation will be handled.

The Church, Attorney Perez previously told media, wants global mediation, whereas his 11 clients want their cases handled individually. He reported to the court "I don't see the Church defendants budging on protocol."

Archdiocese of Agana stateside legal counsel Michael Patterson telling media otherwise - that each case will be evaluated on its own terms singularly. He said, "I certainly intend to meet with him in the next two weeks to certainly try to work out any differences that he feels are an impediment to his participation in the mediation process. You will not find the word global in the mediation protocol."

What does that mean for plaintiffs? Will a rape victim be addressed differently from those who don't allege penetration occurred? "Hypothetically, yes," he stated.

While Attorney Perez is anticipated to file a motion to lift the stay on his cases - which would put him on track for trial - depositions will start as early as Wednesday for everyone else.

First up - plaintiffs represented by attorney Michael Berman, then attorney Kevin Fowler, and by mid-April, depositions are expected to start for Attorney David Lujan's clients, who represents a majority of the filings.

The plan is to have mediation in September. "We are going forward with mediation and in all due difference to Mr. (Anthony) Perez," he explained. "I've indicated to him that he's invited to the mediation process. That we would like to take the sworn statements of his clients so we can evaluate his cases, just like we'd evaluate any other case. That we are fully prepared to have him participate; he's indicated that we would not budge. But I can tell you that we have revised that pre-mediation protocol numerous times."

Revisions were made as recent as Monday night.

That's why some parties, including attorney Jacque Terlaje who represents Archbishop Anthony Apuron, want more time to review before committing to settlement. She said, "Our participation in mediation has always been about costs. That one of the problems that many plaintiffs, small plaintiffs, and small defendants have in a large suit like this is simply the cost factor in litigating 160 different cases."

Apuron, meanwhile, was recently found guilty of "certain of the accusations" in a year-long canonical trial in Rome.

Attorney Terlaje advised the court this matter should be kept out of Apuron's five civil cases. After all, there's just too little information on the Vatican's ruling.

Attorney Patterson agreed, stating those matters are "purely canonical."

A return hearing will be scheduled for mid-May.