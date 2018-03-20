Speaker says Nelson can't be forced out as oversight chair

While the investigation into the latest death at the prison is ongoing, it's incidents like these that have the public safety oversight chair urging the feds to investigate the Department of Corrections. But, the lingering struggles at the prison has the agency's director calling for her removal as their legislative chair. It's the second law enforcement leader to make that request in recent days.

A second public safety agency is calling for Senator Telena Nelson to be replaced as its oversight chair. DOC director Tony Lamorena sent the letter to Speaker BJ Cruz, saying, "We are not a perfect system. We are an old facility and we need the help of our lawmakers to help us improve the facility. It's easy to throw knives at someone but you need to work with us to help us improve the facility. We can't do it on our own."

Lamorena says Nelson has done little, but ridiculed them, and point out what she perceives to be failures. And the director's request comes at the same their oversight chair has called for the justice department to investigate the prison.

Senator Nelson said, "To look into DOC if any civil rights has been violated and also to take a look at the operating procedures, logs that they do, the death of one inmate and a beating of another. These acts of violence have been happening consecutively." Lamorena added, "We welcome any positive input."

It was just last week, Guam Police Department Chief of Police JI Cruz sent a similar letter to the speaker calling for Nelson's removal as the public safety committee chair. Lamorena said, "We need an individual that's going to work with us and try to help us. I was an oversight chair and I always called my agencies in on the issues and how to help them. Because really the success of your department is really the success of your oversight chair."

Asked if he's lost faith in her as a leader, Lamorena, a former senator himself, said, "We haven't really seen anything from her office that will bring us any assistance or any positive light."

However, Nelson continues to stand her ground urging Lamorena and the other law enforcement agencies work with her rather than against, saying, "The issue is there is a budgetary shortfall. The real issue is that people are dying in DOC and the officers need more personnel, they need more training and so those are the real issues. I do see a positive outlook. We address the challenges and work together to make changes. We work to find resources. I do believe there is good that could come out and anything that comes out into the light we would be able to address it."

As for the request to remove Nelson from her position, Speaker Cruz said such isn't possible, commenting, "Unlike the US Congress, the chairpersons of committed are elected by the caucus." It's a decision that he says can only be made by the senator herself.

However, the requests has Cruz stunned, as he says Nelson has fought to get the public safety agencies what they need, saying, "It's ironic that these two are the ones complaining about her because she stood up for them. She's been standing up for them. I hope they don't do their investigations the same way and should have looked at the history and know she is their greatest defender."

Senator Nelson, who has since scheduled a series of informational briefings to talk with law enforcement agencies about their needs, has said she isn't going anywhere.