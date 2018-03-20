Suspicious package at Hawaiian Rock was cocaine

Officials confirm it was cocaine that washed up on shore and forced an emergency evacuation at Hawaiian Rock headquarters in Mangilao over the weekend.

Edward Talbot, resident agent in charge of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration on Guam confirms they seized 2 kilogram packages or 4 pounds of suspected cocaine hydrogen chloride.

The investigation is ongoing, but he is thankful for cooperation from local authorities. Cautioning the public that if they ever come in contact with a suspicious package they report it immediately.