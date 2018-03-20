Guam health experts monitoring mumps outbreak in Hawaii

An outbreak of Mumps in Hawaii puts Guam on High Alert. The Department of Public Health and Social Services says they're monitoring the situation.

According to the latest report, Hawaii has seen 929 cases since 2017, and CDC found cases nationwide.

Just last month, Public Health also reported an alarming number of Measles cases in Davao City, Philippines.

Public Health recommends persons traveling to Hawaii or affected areas get the MMR vaccine for mumps and measles at least 2 weeks before departing to prevent the disease from hopping islands.