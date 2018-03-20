Hemlani Apartments tenants using slingshots will be evicted

It's a zero tolerance policy at Hemlani Harmon Apartments. A memo to tenants issued today advises anyone caught using slingshots will be evicted.

The memo follows a viral social media post warning residents to stay away from the apartment complex at night.

The post alleges tenants are sharpening coins and hitting passerbys with slingshots.

Though no reports of sling shots have been made recently, landlord Vinod Hemlani tells KUAM they are working with police on the matter.

We should note, it was in December Joseph Sagdal reported going to the apartment complex and being hit in the face with a slingshot for unknown reasons.

After he was hit, court documents state, he reached into his backseat and grabbed his gun. He opened fire on his alleged attackers, two of whom were killed.

Sagdal will head to trial later this year for the double-homicide.