Teen says Carlos Atalig, 53, asked for sex from her

Twice he allegedly touched a girl known to him while she was sleeping. In another incident, he allegedly asked for sex.

53-year-old Carlos Atalig was arrested after the teen girl reported him to her school counselor.

According to court documents, Atalig was supposed to take the girl fishing. Instead, he allegedly took her to a secluded area and put up the sun visor. He then allegedly told her to get to the back seat to have sex.

The girl said no, and he took her home.

He is charged with multiple counts of first and second degree criminal sexual conduct, attempted first and second degree criminal sexual conduct and child abuse.