Inmate that died in prison was 74

An inmate who was also a former warden at the Department of Corrections was found dead inside his cell.

Corrections officers found 74 year old Joaquin San Nicolas Baza unresponsive around 6 this morning at the post 3 medical housing unit.

Officials say he was the only one inside the cell, and that officers had just conducted checks of the unit half an hour before he was found dead.

DepCor Director Tony Lamorena says the preliminary investigation does not show any signs of foul play. He believes the inmate died of natural causes.

But, an autopsy is scheduled to confirm how he died.

Lamorena says an internal affairs investigation is underway.

Now, it was in 2012, the former DOC warden was sentenced to 13 years in prison after he admitted to molesting a girl multiple times. The abuse starting when the child was only five years old.