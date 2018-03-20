Another clergy sex abuse case filed

Another civil suit for clergy sexual abuse was filed earlier today, this time against deceased Capuchin priest, father Leon "Warren" Murphy.

According to court documents, the 63-year-old plaintiff, only identified by his initials to protect his privacy, alleges he was fondled and groped by the priest as a teen.

The incident occurred in the rectory living room.

K.B., who wanted to be a priest, was a seminarian at the time.

When he was alone with the priest, K.B. alleges the priest pulled him onto his lap, began hugging him, and asked if he was cold.

That's when the priest allegedly slipped his hands into the boy's underwear and fondled and groped him.

The priest then pushed K.B. off his lap and picked up a newspaper when another seminarian entered the room.

When the two boys were instructed to leave the rectory, K.B. recalls the other seminarian asking what had happened, then confessed that Father Murphy had done the same thing to him.

K.B. is suing for $5 million.