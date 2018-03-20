St. Dominic's seniors won't have to find new homes just yet

The head of Public Health says Senior Citizens at Saint Dominic's won't be forced to find a new home just yet. Acting Director Leo Casil says they have yet to complete their audit, and the letter by Saint Dominic's Administration was "misconstrued."

As reported, this letter stated the MIP contract between Public Health and Saint Dominic's was removed and at least 12 residents found "non-eligible" would be displaced come Easter.

However, Public Health says they're in the first stage of case management and no one is getting kicked out. Casil says there is a process in place, where Public Health works with providers to find a solution. Their job is to make sure senior citizens under the MIP program meet eligibility requirements.

As of Newstime, Sister Manaloto remains unavailable for comment.