Guam High performing Little Shop of Horrors

If you joined us on Facebook Live today, you got a super cool surprise: an ad hoc, a capella performance from Dot and Javen, two of the talented performers from Guam High who will be putting on the classic musical Little Shop of Horrors this Friday and Saturday at their Agana Heights campus.

And we all had a special mid-day treat, their rendition of the play's signature duet, "Suddenly Seymour".

What's also awesome is that we learned they're a real-life couple whose characters are, of course, love interests in the play. That is off-the-charts cool.