Public sector reorg might not deliver needed savings

Government reorganization may not be the answer to the current financial crisis. A new report by the legislature's Office of Finance and Budget finds that abolishing "less-essential" agencies would save the General Fund just 3%.

Under the just passed government bailout bill, the governor has the authority to reorganize agencies to cut costs in the face of a $67 million revenue shortfall. But an OFB analysis shows 65% of the general fund budget goes to the top priorities of education, health and public safety.

So slashing lower priority agencies would only save 3-percent. Not really worth it, says Appropriations Chairman speaker BJ Cruz said. According to the OFB, the essential agencies receive about $443 million from the General Fund, while the rest of the government gets about $48 million, with many of the less essential agencies supplementing their budgets through special funds.

"I asked for this report and prayed that rightsizing alone would be the answer to our problems - it isn't." said Cruz. "When Group 300 agencies account for just 3% of General Fund dollars spent, abolishing agencies that serve the disabled, protect farmers, and help our people get to work aren't going to get us all the way home-even if we recognized home once we got there."

In light of the announcement, the Speaker is calling for a Special Economic Service meeting on April 3.