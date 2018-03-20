Bordallo introduces Guam Land Return Act - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Bordallo introduces Guam Land Return Act

Posted: Mar 20, 2018 2:11 PM Updated:

It's another call to give back excess federal property. Congresswoman Madeleine Bordallo has introduced the "Guam Land Return Act" which authorizes the no-cost transfer of federal land to GovGuam. The bill identifies unreimbursed compact impact money as the offset, in order to comply with federal budget rules.

It also requires the Defense department to reduce its land holdings to less than what it had in 2011, a policy agreement known as the "net-negative commitment."

According to a news release, more than a thousand acres of federal land has been returned since Bordallo took office in 2003.

