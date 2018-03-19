Another inmate found dead at Department of Corrections - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Inmate found dead at Department of Corrections

Posted: Mar 20, 2018 11:31 AM Updated:

An investigation is underway at the Department of Corrections after an inmate was found dead inside his cell. DepCor director Tony Lamorena confirms the inmate was found unresponsive around 6am today in the prison’s medical unit.

His identity is not being released at this time, and Lamorena could not confirm if the inmate had any pre-existing medical condition.

GPD was called to investigate. An internal affairs investigation is underway, as well.

Preliminary reports show the inmate apparently died of natural causes. But, an autopsy is pending to confirm the inmate’s exact cause of death.

