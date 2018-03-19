Yigo water outage - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Yigo water outage

Posted: Updated:

GWA announces a scheduled water outage Wednesday March 21, 2018 starting from 7:00pm to 5:00am Thursday March 22, 2018

Private contractors will be making a connection into the new yigo reservoir.

 

Village: Yigo

 

 

Areas affected: Chalan Arendo, Heavens Court and consumers residing along Route 9.

