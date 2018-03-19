Yigo water outage

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
GWA announces a scheduled water outage Wednesday March 21, 2018 starting from 7:00pm to 5:00am Thursday March 22, 2018
Private contractors will be making a connection into the new yigo reservoir.
Village: Yigo
Areas affected: Chalan Arendo, Heavens Court and consumers residing along Route 9.
