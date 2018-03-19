Department of Corrections also wants Nelson booted as oversight chair

A second public safety agency is calling for Senator Telena Nelson to be replaced as its oversight chair.

In a letter to Speaker BJ Cruz, Department of Corrections Director Tony Lamorena states, “Senator Nelson has done little, but ridicule us, point out what she perceives to be failures, yet had not made any sincere efforts to advocate for our needs as our appropriating member of the Legislature.”

The former senator points out the prison’s financial shortfall adding that Nelson has yet to offer a solution. The letter was sent on Monday, the same day Nelson asked the US Attorney for Guam/CNMI to have the Department of Justice investigate the prison.

Lamorena also noted a recent KUAM article where Nelson responded to the Guam Memorial Hospital board’s proposal to cease medical services for DepCor due to the hospital’s financial situation. “Whether it’s the wisest decision to take away the services before the consent decree, that’s their judgment call to make. Perhaps, I don’t agree with it but…,” Nelson said in the KUAM interview.

Lamorena responded that this is just one example of her inability to grasp the gravity of the situation should the department return to federal monitoring status, which would inevitably cost taxpayers.

“In these dire times, Mr. Speaker we need an oversight chair who will take us to the next level, understands the complex needs of a department with critical public safety mission such as ours…,” Lamorena stated. “We reiterate our request to replace her as our oversight chair and ask that another be placed in this stead who will be more diligent and open minded in their duties.

It was just last week, Guam Police Department Chief of Police JI Cruz sent a similar letter to the speaker calling for Nelson’s removal as the public safety committee chair.

However, Senator Nelson, who has since scheduled a series of informational briefings to talk with law enforcement agencies about their needs, has said she isn’t going anywhere.