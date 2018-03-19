Silebra I Chamorro: master carver Greg Pangelinan shares his art, tradition and love

From mighty latte stones to the most intricate pieces of jewelry, the traditional practice of carving is one that requires much patience, skill, and a tasteful eye. It's a practice that was once vital to lives of the Ancient Chamorros, used to create shelter, tools, and money for daily life has now transformed into a rare art used by few.

Saina Greg Pangelinan first taught himself to carve when he was just 13 years old and originally it was just to pass the time. He told KUAM News, "When I was doing the land surveyor way back during my younger age, I started carving, carving on a big trunk, big trees like that." And he still continues his art this very day.

Much of his work has been showcased at numerous events including 2016's Festival of the Pacific Arts. His attention to detail and intricate pieces have been widely acclaimed, awarding him the title of Master Carver in 2010, as he said, "I guess just the work that I do, like I first started with bone. I made a bone village out of cow bone, then I started working with giant clams, making sinahis, making everything. Anything that comes into my mind.

"Then I became a blacksmith and I even carve on metals, that's why I think I became a master carver."

Bone, clam shells, basalt, horns, coconut - just a couple of the raw materials used to carve. All of which he uses to teach his apprentices, including his own son, Glen Pangelinan. He was inspired by his father to learn the trade eight years ago and even creates his own pieces. "I make sinahis, plumeria flowers, hooks.. There are plain hooks and then there are some with Guam on it or latte stones, whatever I can come up with," he shared.

The end result is beautiful, but as he puts it, that's because of the laborious work that comes with it.

He showed us his process, step-by-step, demonstrating, "Once I get my clam on my cutter, my fourteen inch cutter, I cut them into slabs. Then from there, I draw out the patterns, and then it goes through my band saw which I actually cut it out. From there, I'll take my cut pieces, like let's say I finished cutting these pieces from the band saw, then I would use this machine to actually round out the edges. From there, once it's done, I would sand it with six sandpapers."

He continued, "I'll take it to my buffer...once I get that shined up, I take it to my beading table."

While the tools of carving have changed, the finished product is still an amazing work of art. And like his father had once taught him, he's keeping tradition and teaching his daughter, Amber who helps inspire his designs.

"I asked her, 'Nen, you need to help me out. You need to help me figure out what we can add to the hook to make it more unique.'"

A fine arts major at the University of Guam, Amber has been practicing carving for two years now. "For me, I don't really speak the language and sometimes, I feel a little embarrassed but sometimes I feel connected to my culture by learning how to carve," she said. And although she admits, it can be difficult, she wants to continue, as well. "When I do graduate from UOG, I plan to be more engaged in what my dad does, and hopefully stick to it."

For the Pangelinans, carving is a family affair and a way to feel connected to their Chamoru heritage. "I'm glad that my son passes it down, this is what I called passing it down from me, my son, and to my granddaughter," he said with a smile.

Biba, Mes Chamoru!