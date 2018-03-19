this is JAS testing

Monday, March 19 2018 3:00 AM EDT2018-03-19 07:00:36 GMT
The trial against Raymond Martinez and Juanita Moser continued again at the District Court. Today, jurors heard cross-examination of Torrance Police Officer Ryan Schmitz by Martinez's defense counsel, Peter Perez. Officer Schmitz was the arresting officer who pulled over Martinez in a traffic stop resulting in the finding of eight pounds of meth. Perez argued the credibility of the government's witness, calling out inconsistencies in his testimonies and reports. Defense also...More >>
Monday, March 19 2018 2:04 AM EDT2018-03-19 06:04:01 GMT
She wants the feds to investigate the Department of Corrections. Public safety oversight chair Senator Telena Nelson has asked US Attorney for Guam and the CNMI Shawn Andersen to send a request to the justice department to conduct an independent review of the recent events at the prison. Nelson wants them to find out if there have been any violations of the Civil Rights of Institutionalized Persons Act. Some of the things she points out include the assault on detainee Katlyn Scully,...More >>
Monday, March 19 2018 1:32 AM EDT2018-03-19 05:32:04 GMT
He is accused of pointing a gun at another driver on the road, and now faces drug charges. Sean Anthony Aquiningoc is charged drug possession and possession with intent to deliver, illegal possession of a firearm, theft by receiving, assault, and reckless conduct. Police tracked down the suspect's car after receiving a complaint that he allegedly pointed a gun at her along route 16 in Dededo. Along with a 9mm gun and full metal jacket bullets, police found marijuana leaves, and multip...More >>
Monday, March 19 2018 1:01 AM EDT2018-03-19 05:01:11 GMT
Corrections officers stopped prison contraband from getting into their facility. DepCor leaders say officers found chewing tobacco and pugua at the rear side of the domes while conducting a perimeter check on Sunday. No word yet if anyone is facing charges following the find. Authorities are investigating...More >>
Sunday, March 18 2018 11:08 PM EDT2018-03-19 03:08:57 GMT
15 players from Guam's men's national soccer team are in San Diego for training camp. Matao Head Coach Karl Dodd says, "We are using this camp to evaluate the players off-island and to implement the new professional standards and playing style to those players."
Sunday, March 18 2018 10:29 PM EDT2018-03-19 02:29:56 GMT
It was battle of the regions fire departments... Local and federal fire fighters from Guam and the CNMI spent the weekend at the Paseo Beach Park for this year's fire muster competition. They competed in a variety of physical contests that tested their strength, endurance and teamwork. Taking first place on day one was the Navy Federal Fire Department, and walking away with the overall win on Sunday, the CNMI Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services. Great job to all who comp...More >>
Sunday, March 18 2018 10:27 PM EDT2018-03-19 02:27:27 GMT
A mother admits to police she had just smoked the drug, ICE, when she tried to hurt herself and her five year old. Eileen Camille Mangarero is charged with assault on a police officer, family violence, and child abuse. Police responded to a disturbance along route 15 in Mangilao when they saw a woman holding a child in the middle of the road. A man known to her tried to help and calm her down. Authorities were able to get both the child and the woman off the road. But, it's at that po...More >>
Sunday, March 18 2018 10:24 PM EDT2018-03-19 02:24:09 GMT
A 51 year old man is under arrest accused of sexually molesting an 11 year old girl known to him. Neron "Jack" Paulus is charged with 2 counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct. Police responded to the complaint at an apartment complex in Agat on Saturday. Court documents state, the alleged abuse included oral sex and vaginal penetration. It was only after the victim began crying even louder that the suspect got off of her and left the bedroom. The suspect was also on ...More >>
Sunday, March 18 2018 10:19 PM EDT2018-03-19 02:19:30 GMT
A brief scare at the Hawaiian Rock compound after a suspicious package was found. It happened midday Saturday at the Mangilao facility forcing workers to temporarily evacuate. Guam Homeland officials say the item was found on the shore side of the compound. HazMat teams responded along with the Guam National Guard's 94th Civil Support Team. Authorities are now testing the contents of the package. Meantime, Hawaiian Rock employees have since been allowed to return to work.More >>
Sunday, March 18 2018 10:17 PM EDT2018-03-19 02:17:02 GMT
GFD leadership confirming a suspect got into a storage container at the Piti Fire Station early Saturday. Officials say nothing of value was inside and it didn't appear that anything had been taken. But, anyone with information is asked to call police. Just last week, police also investigated an incident that ended with a busted window at the Astumbo Fire Station. However, authorities say the building was not targeted and the damage was a result of a domestic dispute that happened in ...More >>
