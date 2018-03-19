More than a dozen seniors being evicted from St. Dominic's

It's an Easter gift they didn't expect. At least twelve of our islands man'amko are being forced to find a new home by Easter Sunday, after Public Health auditors visit Saint Dominic's and say these seniors no longer qualify under the MIP program.

Ryan Leon Guerrero's grandmother is 83 years old, she suffers severe dementia, and a kidney disease, leaving her bedridden at St. Dominic's Senior Care Center. While attending Sunday Church yesterday, his family received a letter, as he said, "They get served this notice last Sunday that you have to vacate, basically take your patient, your grandmother, your mother without any formal notification from Public Health."

The letter, sent by Sister Maria Manaloto, says that on March 9 St. Dominic's was visited by two Public Health auditors, who checked records and visited residents to assess eligibility for MIP The result, 12 residents now "non-eligible". Leon Guerrero said, "They can't use the bathroom properly, let alone they can't stand, they can't feed themselves, they have to be cared for 24/7. We literally have to transform our home to make it a handicap accessible home for her particular needs.

"The misinformation and the lack of information is what makes us distressed not just our public officials I think transparency is key."

The letter adds St. Dominic's Contract with MIP will be repealed based on "new regulations and terms for medical coverage, which excludes custodial care".

However, Teresita Archangel, chief administrator at Public Health, says it's nothing new, as MIP doesn't cover custodial care.

The news was shocking for our Public Guardian Marceline Santos, who has wards with no family forced to find a home. She told KUAM News, "There are others who have nobody on this earth as a family member there are at least two or three that have absolutely nobody. If you're eligible for MIP your resources are very limited so I don't know what they're going to do, I don't know what I'm going to do."

She concluded, "St. Dominic's is the only game in town - that was always a dangerous kind of situation, and now we're seeing it, there are our only option and it's gone."

In her letter, Sister Manaloto describes the situation at Saint Dominic's as urgent, calling family members to a special meeting this Thursday.