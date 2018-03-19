More than a dozen seniors being evicted from St. Dominic's - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

More than a dozen seniors being evicted from St. Dominic's

Posted: Updated:

It's an Easter gift they didn't expect. At least twelve of our islands man'amko are being forced to find a new home by Easter Sunday, after Public Health auditors visit Saint Dominic's and say these seniors no longer qualify under the MIP program.

Ryan Leon Guerrero's grandmother is 83 years old, she suffers severe dementia, and a kidney disease, leaving her bedridden at St. Dominic's Senior Care Center. While attending Sunday Church yesterday, his family received a letter, as he said, "They get served this notice last Sunday that you have to vacate, basically take your patient, your grandmother, your mother without any formal notification from Public Health."

The letter, sent by Sister Maria Manaloto, says that on March 9 St. Dominic's was visited by two Public Health auditors, who checked records and visited residents to assess eligibility for MIP The result, 12 residents now "non-eligible".  Leon Guerrero said, "They can't use the bathroom properly, let alone they can't stand, they can't feed themselves, they have to be cared for 24/7. We literally have to transform our home to make it a handicap accessible home for her particular needs.

"The misinformation and the lack of information is what makes us distressed not just our public officials I think transparency is key."

The letter adds St. Dominic's Contract with MIP will be repealed based on "new regulations and terms for medical coverage, which excludes custodial care".

However, Teresita Archangel, chief administrator at Public Health, says it's nothing new, as MIP doesn't cover custodial care.

The news was shocking for our Public Guardian Marceline Santos, who has wards with no family forced to find a home. She told KUAM News, "There are others who have nobody on this earth as a family member there are at least two or three that have absolutely nobody. If you're eligible for MIP your resources are very limited so I don't know what they're going to do, I don't know what I'm going to do."

She concluded, "St. Dominic's is the only game in town - that was always a dangerous kind of situation, and now we're seeing it, there are our only option and it's gone."

In her letter, Sister Manaloto describes the situation at Saint Dominic's as urgent, calling family members to a special meeting this Thursday.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • California cop cross-examined in drug trial

    California cop cross-examined in drug trial

    The trial against Raymond Martinez and Juanita Moser continued again at the District Court. Today, jurors heard  cross-examination of Torrance Police Officer Ryan Schmitz by Martinez's defense counsel, Peter Perez. Officer Schmitz was the arresting officer who pulled over Martinez in a traffic stop resulting in the finding of eight pounds of meth. Perez argued the credibility of the government's witness, calling out inconsistencies in his testimonies and reports. Defense also...More >>
    The trial against Raymond Martinez and Juanita Moser continued again at the District Court. Today, jurors heard  cross-examination of Torrance Police Officer Ryan Schmitz by Martinez's defense counsel, Peter Perez. Officer Schmitz was the arresting officer who pulled over Martinez in a traffic stop resulting in the finding of eight pounds of meth. Perez argued the credibility of the government's witness, calling out inconsistencies in his testimonies and reports. Defense also...More >>

  • Nelson calls for investigation of DEPCOR

    Nelson calls for investigation of DEPCOR

    She wants the feds to investigate the Department of Corrections. Public safety oversight chair Senator Telena Nelson has asked US Attorney for Guam and the CNMI Shawn Andersen to send a request to the justice department to conduct an independent review of the recent events at the prison. Nelson wants them to find out if there have been any violations of the Civil Rights of Institutionalized Persons Act. Some of the things she points out include the assault on detainee Katlyn Scully,...More >>
    She wants the feds to investigate the Department of Corrections. Public safety oversight chair Senator Telena Nelson has asked US Attorney for Guam and the CNMI Shawn Andersen to send a request to the justice department to conduct an independent review of the recent events at the prison. Nelson wants them to find out if there have been any violations of the Civil Rights of Institutionalized Persons Act. Some of the things she points out include the assault on detainee Katlyn Scully,...More >>

  • Aquiningoc faces drug charges

    Aquiningoc faces drug charges

    He is accused of pointing a gun at another driver on the road, and now faces drug charges. Sean Anthony Aquiningoc is charged drug possession and possession with intent to deliver, illegal possession of a firearm, theft by receiving, assault, and reckless conduct. Police tracked down the suspect's car after receiving a complaint that he allegedly pointed a gun at her along route 16 in Dededo. Along with a 9mm gun and full metal jacket bullets, police found marijuana leaves, and multip...More >>
    He is accused of pointing a gun at another driver on the road, and now faces drug charges. Sean Anthony Aquiningoc is charged drug possession and possession with intent to deliver, illegal possession of a firearm, theft by receiving, assault, and reckless conduct. Police tracked down the suspect's car after receiving a complaint that he allegedly pointed a gun at her along route 16 in Dededo. Along with a 9mm gun and full metal jacket bullets, police found marijuana leaves, and multip...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly