California cop cross-examined in drug trial

The trial against Raymond Martinez and Juanita Moser continued again at the District Court.

Today, jurors heard cross-examination of Torrance Police Officer Ryan Schmitz by Martinez's defense counsel, Peter Perez.

Officer Schmitz was the arresting officer who pulled over Martinez in a traffic stop resulting in the finding of eight pounds of meth.

Perez argued the credibility of the government's witness, calling out inconsistencies in his testimonies and reports.

Defense also claims that Schmitz had met with other witnesses and the former U.S. Attorney of the case, Clyde Lemons, in order to coordinate their testimonies.

Beefing up their argument of entrapment and that defendants were set up.

Trial continues Tuesday morning.