The Vatican Verdict: Verdict & Victims

The verdict is in. A canonical trial against Guam's suspended Archbishop Anthony Apuron renders a guilty verdict - at least for some of the charges. Five judges who made up the Apostolic Tribunal collected the evidence which was presented to the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith. They decided he was "guilty of certain of the accusations."

Those accusations are believed to be related to the clergy sexual abuse claims by Roy Quintanilla, Roland Sondia, Walter Denton, Doris Concepcion on behalf of her late son, Joseph "Sonny" Quinata, and most recently, Mark Apuron, who alleges he was raped by his uncle.

But, what does this guilty verdict mean for Guam's once beloved shepherd who served the Archdiocese of Agana for three decades? According to a Holy See Press Bulletin issued late Friday, Guam time, he is to be removed from office and exiled from the local archdiocese.

This, however, is subject to appeal. The bulletin states, "In the case of an appeal, the imposed penalties are suspended until final resolution."

Hours after the papal announcement, Apuron, in a press release, maintained his innocence and stated he'd be fighting his case. Appeal or not, his victims say the Vatican's verdict was prayers answered.

Former Agat altar boy Roland Sondia was in tears as he read the verdict late Friday night. He told KUAM News, "It was the guilty verdict. Something that we've been waiting for a long time. I think the island was waiting for that for a long time. For us. For me. Forty years, forty years in the making."

Victim Roy Quintanilla received the call from Sondia in the middle of the night. Quintanilla, who now lives in Hawaii, couldn't go back to sleep after the news. "I couldn't be happier," he said. "I'm relieved. I'm glad that the Vatican believed what we said to them in our written and personal testimony...I just wish we didn't have to wait this long."

He added, "I am disappointed that Apuron is still denying abusing us, but there's nothing I can do about that. That's his call, and it's not the call that I would make if I was in his shoes. He prays for the Church in Guam and the faithful, well mean what you say, and just admit it so the church and faithful can start to heal. Nobody's perfect. We all make mistakes. It's time to admit what you did, but even if he takes this to his grave and doesn't admit it. At least the Vatican believes us."

They are joined by Walter Denton. He was also in tears upon reading the Vatican verdict, Friday morning, in Arizona where he lives today. "I waited for this to happen all my life. and finally somebody got to listen to me. When I wrote my letter to the Vatican, I only hoped and prayed that someone over there was going to listen to me. And you know what? They did, they read my story and they felt the pain that i carried all my life as a child, somebody over there listened. They took that letter and did something with it. The Vatican made a change. and they wanted to show the people of Guam that this individual does not belong in Guam. he doesn't deserve to be the archbishop of Guam; he doesn't deserve to be the leader in a Catholic church. So with this guilty verdict, it's a huge, huge relief. And I thank God something has been done."

Not all victims, however, would live to see this day. Doris Concepcion, who now lives in Arizona, is one of Apuron's five accusers. Her son, Joseph "Sonny" Quinata, was on his death bed when he told her he had been raped by Apuron. She admits, she wouldn't have believed him had he told her sooner - back then, it was a culture of silence.

"I was brought up believing that you don't discuss it. You don't talk about it," she stated. "With the priest, they're like God, you know? They don't abuse the kids. You put your trust in them."

The Vatican's verdict means Sonny can finally rest in peace. "I felt him - when I read that, I broke down and I cried and I felt my son say, 'It's okay, Mom. I'm at peace now, that's all we wanted, Momma.' That's all I wanted, and I wasn't going to give up the fight, either. He can appeal all he wants. he's not going to get anywhere. I got what I wanted," she said.

But their battle isn't over yet.

Apuron's appeal could take years to resolve. Doris Concepcion noted, "It's time to heal and it's time to move on, but Apuron wants to drag it on. We're not going to give up. It's so sad because Apuron has made a pact with the Devil. He's more concerned about his image, other than saving his soul."

And while the Vatican has decided, the courts have not. Denton and Sondia tell KUAM they still want their apology from their abuser. "I want to face him. I want to see him in court," Denton said. "I want to see him eye to eye and I want to ask him, 'Why? Why did you do this to me?' And why did he hurt my friends? Why did he do this? I want him to explain to all the people of Guam. I just want to hear what he's got to say."

Sondia shared a similar sentiment, saying, "I still want to face him. He needs to apologize. He needs to face us. He needs to tell his flock that he did wrong. I want him to admit. To tell us and apologize."

