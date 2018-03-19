The Vatican Verdict: Forward in faith

Guam may be where America's day begins, but it's also the first place where ordinary people - the Laity - were able to overthrow the most powerful man in the archdiocese. "It wasn't the media that did it. It wasn't the senators that did it. It wasn't the lawyers. The lawyers didn't get involved until we basically handed them a law that they could do something with," said blogger Tim Rohr.

he gave Catholics a voice through his Junglewatch blog. "People were able to speak out, who never had a voice before," he stated. "I didn't have any special qualification at all, other than I wasn't afraid. It never occurred to me to be afraid, and the reason why I wasn't afraid is I never posted anything I wasn't solidly sure was true, I wasn't afraid to put my name on something I knew was true."

The blog documented those on the frontlines, those like Joseph Santos who started a petition "Silent No More" to lift the civil statute of limitations on child sex abuse cases... the Concerned Catholics of Guam who pushed for transparency in the Church, and Lou Klitkzie and her group of her friends who called themselves the Laity Forward Movement.

For 54 weeks - rain or shine - some even in wheelchairs - they marched in front of the Hagatna Cathedral, with signs demanding Apuron be removed. The Vatican's verdict proving their efforts were worthwhile.

"For sure, mission accomplished. We did what we had to do," she said. "We were warriors. That's what we tell our group. We're fighting in the trenches. We're battling the evil. We're fighting for justice. And for our church to be whole again," Klitzkie stated.

And that's the plan: to be whole again.

Archbishop Michael Byrnes addressed media, saying a significant chapter has closed in the archdiocese and a new one has begun. "it is a new journey forward for the catholic church on Guam". he called on all local Catholics to intensify their prayers and with great humility offer sacrifice for the grave harm and sins which we have experienced or have enabled in our church.

"I issue this public apology on behalf of the entire Archdiocese of Agana. Our church is one body in Christ, so we weep as one at the grave harm our family members have endured. Our church is one body in Christ, so we hang our heads in shame for the grave evil one member inflicted upon others, in this case the most vulnerable. Our prayers for the victims of child abuse by Bishop Apuron and all victims of abuse here and worldwide continue: so shall our efforts to bring healing and restoration to all victims of clergy sexual abuse and to ensure this never happens again," he announced.

