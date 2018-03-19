The Vatican Verdict: Hope & Hearings

Forgive - it's the Christian thing to do. Ben Gumataotao is ready and willing, saying, "Whether he's guilty or not, we should forgive him. Everybody should forgive him."

His wife Toni also willing to let go and let God, saying, "It is with a really very heavy heart that I heard about the news. But you know, we lift up the archbishop's intentions and we pray for him to our Lord and we ask for forgiveness. For all those who were wronged, we also pray for all of them. God bless them, God bless our island. God bless our church. He was a very good person. I knew him and I worked during his administration. And who are we to judge? There's only one God.

"In the end, we will all answer for what we did, good or bad. So we pray for him. And we pray for those who were also wronged. We all are hurting. Like Archbishop (Michael) Byrnes says, it's time for healing. And we pray for healing."

Turning to the power of prayer, Sister Marian Arroyo, who is the Guam Administrator for the Sisters of Mercy, told KUAM News, "It's a very sad situation. But we continue to pray for him. To pray for the people of God here. There's a lot of healing that needs to happen for all of us. And that's all I can say about that. People will still love him. He's done so much for us. He's done so much good. He's reached out to bring people together. But it's just unfortunate that that has happened - that happened before we knew anything."

But, will the Vatican's verdict be enough to reunite the long-divided local Catholic Church?

Sister Marian says it's a start, explaining, "We have to. I think it's an opportunity for us to - we've had incredible sinners who are saints now. And it's always a call to conversions. It's always a call to turn to God and to be clean as we just sang that song. Create a clean heart in us, oh God. It's always that call to turn back to God. everyone. So, we are one community and even though we've been split by so many opinions, we need to let those go and allow God to heal us."

Others, like Danny Perez, aren't so optimistic. He said, "It's up to every individual, what's in their heart and in their conscience of course. And you know, we're all sinners. We should all pray and hope for the best for the church in general. It doesn't erase all the stuff that Archbishop Apuron did. It is what it is, and we just have to move on."

While the Vatican's verdict is in, there's still plenty of work ahead in the local and federal courts here at home. After all, Apuron isn't the only priest to stand accused. He represents only a small percentage of the 160 cases filed to date. A majority of those lawsuits name retired Guam priest and Boy Scout scoutmaster Father Louis Brouillard.

When KUAM asked why the now 97-year-old man abused children, in a phone interview he responded, "Hard to say... I guess mostly it pleased the boys. I thought they were happy."

And Apuron and Brouillard aren't alone. A dozen others - former priests, some deceased, as well as members of the Church including former Catholic school teachers and a former Capuchin brother - have been named in similar lawsuits. Though victims are majority male, some are female.

And, not all victims have been keen on sharing their stories publicly - many have opted to file their cases using only their initials to protect their privacy.

Back in court this week, all parties will report to Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood and Superior Court Judge Michael Bordallo on the status of their cases. In January, a majority of parties expressed agreement in pre-mediation protocol for out-of-court settlement. This means there would be no trial - only payouts to be made to victims. These same parties reported mediation could take place in June, or even earlier.

One group of plaintiffs, however, has asked the court to lift the stay on their cases so they may proceed to trial. These individuals are represented by attorney Anthony Perez, who reports there's a deal breaker in the pre-mediation protocol. The Church has proposed global settlement whereas Perez's clients want individual settlement. Their update will be provided on Tuesday morning, during a joint status hearing in the federal court.

Trial or not, the Church will head for the red.

Already the Archdiocese of Agana is bracing for bankruptcy as a result of the multi-million dollar lawsuits - and has prepared a list of dozens of non-essential Church-owned properties for sale. Topping the list, their most valuable - the Redemptoris Mater Seminary in Yona, a former hotel with a million-dollar view and a pool. The Church, last summer, also established Hope and Healing Guam.

As their name suggests, the non-profit is intended to help survivors of clergy sexual abuse through counseling and individual review of each claim for compensation.

Hope and Healing utilizes a hotline number in which victims can call in, free of charge, and remain confidential. According to the non-profit's President, Andrew Camacho, they'll continue their mission.

He hopes the Vatican's verdict will give others the courage to seek out their justice.

"I hope those victims who have remained silent will summon the strength to speak up and begin the healing process. There is no need to suffer in silence any longer."

That hotline number is 1-888-649-5288.

WATCH OUR SPECIAL 'VATICAN VERDICT' HERE